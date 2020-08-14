Hull City want to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan, as per The Athletic journalist Phil Hay on his latest podcast of ‘The Phil Hay Show’.

The Tigers are interested in bringing the youngster to League One next season. However, they will have to face competition from Blackpool and Huddersfield Town for his signature.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, could leave Elland Road on loan this summer to gain some first-team experience. His chances of regular senior football at Leeds are limited now in the Premier League so a loan move back to the Championship would be ideal for him.

Hay has said: “Robbie Gotts will be tied to new terms and, I think, he will find a loan club. he’s got an amount of interest in him: Huddersfield, naturally, who have Carlos Corberan as coach now, are keen, but also Hull and Blackpool would like to take him.”

The youngster has impressed playing under Carlos Corberan for the Whites’ Under-23’s over the past two seasons and played a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made one more appearance for the second tier title winners.

Gotts is versatile and can play at full-back or in the centre of midfield. He would be a decent option for Hull for next term if they can land him on loan.



Will Hull get Gotts?