Angus MacDonald has left Hull City after his contract expired, as confirmed by the Tigers’ official Twitter account yesterday.

He will now be weighing up his next move as a free agent after leaving the KCOM Stadium. Nevertheless, Hull have players ready to fill the void after the ex-Barnsley man’s departure.

Young defender Jacob Greaves impressed on loan at Cheltenham Town last season in League Two and is being tipped to break into Grant McCann’s side next term in the third tier.

The academy graduate, who is 19 years old, made 35 appearances for the Robins to help them get into the Play-Offs.

Hull signed Sean McLoughlin from Cork City last summer and he is set for a big year in League One. He was loaned out to St Mirren for the first-half of the last campaign before coming back and playing seven times for the Tigers in the Championship.

In addition, the Tigers have new signing Festus Arthur in their ranks and he will be looking to compete for a place in their side. He moved to the Yorkshire club having caught the eye in the National League at Stockport County.

McCann’s starting duo is expected to be Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke, both of who may attract interest from elsewhere over the coming weeks. However, they have some decent options at centre-backs for now after MacDonald’s departure.



