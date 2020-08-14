According to Phil Hay on his latest ‘The Phil, Hay Show’ podcast, Leeds United’s young central midfielder Robbie Gotts will be signing a new deal with a loan out of Elland Road a possibility for next season.

Harrogate-born Gotts is just 20 years old but has already proved himself capable of mixing it regularly in the Under-23s at Elland Road. He’s been singled out by many as the ubiquitous ‘one to watch’.

His stock has certainly risen this season and he’s made the jump to the first-team, appearing in the squad a number of times. His first appearance for the Whites was a 60-minute stint against Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round in January. He made his league debut with the Whites 2-0 lockdown return loss against Cardiff, turning out in a 6-minute substitute appearance,

In his podcast, Hay confirms that Gotts will be given a new deal at Elland Road, continuing the current trend of extending deals of rated youngsters. He then continues by adding that he thinks a loan out of Elland Road will be on the cards. Hay says of all of this:

“Robbie Gotts will be tied to new terms and, I think, he will find a loan club. He’s got an amount of interest in him: Huddersfield, naturally, who have Carlos Corberan as coach now, are keen, but also Hull and Blackpool would like to take him.”

Should Corberan plump for Gotts it will, of course, extend that Leeds link with the Spaniard the former head of the Under-23s at Leeds before taking up the Huddersfield job. This would see Gotts performing in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blackpool and Hull will both be plying their trade in League One next season. Both will be hoping for promotion to the Championship, with Hull hoping to right desperate fortunes that say them slide disastrously down the Championship and into the third tier of English football.

