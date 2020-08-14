Kieran Lee is now a free agent after his contract at Sheffield Wednesday expired and his future is ‘unclear’, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

It is yet to be known whether the experienced midfielder will be offered a new deal or if he’ll follow the likes of Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu out the exit door.

Lee, who is 32 years old, has played for the Owls since 2012 and has made 219 appearances for them during that time. He played 29 games in all competitions in the last campaign.

He has struggled with injuries over the past three years having previously played a key in the Owls getting in the top six in 2016 and 2017.

The Stalybridge-born started out at Manchester United and made three appearances for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at QPR. He then had a stint at Oldham Athletic before rocking up at Hillsborough eight years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for more signings and Garry Monk has said, as per Yorkshire Live: “I can see the big picture. I know what it looks like and I feel like I know how to get there. I can see that journey and road very clearly even when it feels a bit foggy right now. That’s not manager talk. That’s how I feel about it and I feel I have the right detail and expertise to lead that.

“If we can get the transition (right) and bring in the personnel that we need, I think that journey can begin.”

Most signs point towards Lee ending his lengthy association with Wednesday this summer, but no announcement of it has been made yet.

