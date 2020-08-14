Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber will be eager to bolster his squad over the coming weeks.

The 43-year-old kept the Tykes in the Championship against the odds last term and will be looking to put more of his own stamp on the Yorkshire side.

Struber coached in the youth set-up at Red Bull Salzburg before spells at FC Liefering and Wolfsberger prior to his move to England.

He utilised some of his contacts from Austria to sign players in January, such as Marcel Ritzmaier and Michael Sollbauer, and should do the same again to bring in talent this summer.

Here are some players they could target-

Mergim Berisha is a player who has caused a stir in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past season-and-a-half. The striker scored 17 goals on loan at SCR Attach from RB Salzburg.

Struber coached the Germany Under-21 international as a youngster and should try and loan him for Barnsley. He has also had loan stints away at LASK and FC Magdeburg.

Centre-back Stefan Peric is another who rose up through RB Salzburg’s youth ranks and Struber signed him for Wolfsberger last summer.

The Austrian Under-21 international, who is 23 years old, would add more options and depth to the Tykes’ defensive department and is another player they could swoop for.

Tobias Anselm is someone Struber knows very well having managed him at RB Salzburg and FC Liefering in the past. The 20-year-old midfielder remains in the Austrian second tier but should also be someone Barnsley look at.

Finally, Kilian Ludewig helped the Yorkshiremen stay in the Championship on loan last term from RB Salzburg and may be on their radar again.

Will Barnsley stay up again next season?