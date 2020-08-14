According to Sky Sports, Stoke City have set their asking price for England international Jack Butland.

The report states that Stoke City have received several enquiries so far this transfer window but have not had any bids for the goalkeeper as of yet.

Around the time of the 2018 World Cup, the Potters were valuing the player at £30 million, however they have now lowered this to between £8 million and £10 million.

Butland only has one year remaining on his current contract at the Bet 365 Stadium and are ready to reduce their asking price significantly in order to boost funds to spend on improving their squad this transfer window.

Sky Sports news interviewed the goalkeeper’s agent Paul Stretford, who spoke out about the recent speculation surrounding Butland.

“Talks have been ongoing with Stoke City for the past two years since Jack made it clear his preference was not to extend his existing contract,” he said.

“Last season there were some very interesting opportunities for Jack but, due to differing reasons, they did not materialise.

“Relations between Jack, the manager and the club remain in a good place and if we are able to find the right fit for Jack then I am confident that conditions are right for a deal to happen.”

It is believed Stoke boss Michael O’Neill wants the player to stay on next season as the club aim to build on last season’s disappointing campaign, with the Potters finishing in 15th place in the Championship.