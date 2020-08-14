According to Sky Sports (live blog 13/08 at 17:46), both Middlesbrough and Swansea City are interesting in signing former-Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart.

Kevin Stewart left Hull City at the end of last season. He is now a free-agent and is being eyed up by Championship duo Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Both clubs are looking to keep spending at a minimum if possible this transfer window and are delving into the free agent market for potential bargains whilst also attempting to strengthen their first-team squad.

The former-Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder joined Hull from Anfield three years ago for a fee believed to be in the region of £8 million. He has made 78 appearances for the Tigers, scoring two goals and registering two assists in that time.

Prior to arriving at the KCOM Stadium in 2017, Stewart played 11 Premier League games for Liverpool before he had loan spells up and down the EFL with Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion, and Swindon Town.

However, both Middlesbrough and Swansea have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal, with Boro having the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, and Lewis Wing available. Swansea have Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, and George Byers currently in their squad.

Stewart missed a large portion of Hull’s last campaign through injury, playing just 27 games out of a possible 46. His return in February wasn’t enough to prevent Grant McCann’s side from finishing bottom of the Championship table and ultimately being relegated to League One.