Hull City have had a bid rejected by Exeter City for winger Randell Williams, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on Twitter (see tweet below).

The highly-rated League Two man is expected to be attracting interest from Championship clubs as well.

Williams, who is 23 years old, scored five goals in 46 games in all competitions for Exeter last season to help them get to the Play-Off final.

He also chipped in with 14 assists and won their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards for last term.

Hull are gearing up for life in League One in the next campaign and are in the hunt for some more signings. They have been busy over the past week by bringing in Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood.

Williams started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

