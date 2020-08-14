QPR are in the race to sign Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Hoops are keeping tabs on the in-demand forward along with fellow Championship sides Barnsley, Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, scored 12 goals in all competitions last season for the Scottish Premiership side and they will face a major battle in keeping hold of him this summer.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016. He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

He has been a huge player for the Lions since then and could be rewarded with a move to the Championship.

QPR are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad over the coming weeks as Mark Warburton gears up for his second full season in charge of the London club.

Dykes would give the R’s more depth and options for them up front next term but they will have to see off interest from elsewhere to land his signature though.

Will QPR sign Dykes?