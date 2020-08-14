Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has confirmed his interest in Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The League One are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and are in ‘serious talks’ over bringing one to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bursik, who is 20 years old, has emerged on the Yorkshire sides’ radar as they search for someone to compete with Louis Jones for the number one jersey next season.

The England Under-20 international could be loaned out again by Stoke for more first-team experience this summer.

Moore has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “He’s one of the names on the list. It’s not just him but he’s one of the targeted goalkeepers we’ve looked at.

“There’s one or two deals imminent at the moment. We’ve identified one or two players we want to add to the squad very, very quickly but the hardest bit is just getting them over the line. They’ve been identified and we want to bring them in now because we want to try and integrate them straight away into the team.”

He added: “If the keeper doesn’t arrive before Saturday at Scunthorpe or before Bradford (the next friendly), I’m happy to go with Louis Jones providing there are no injuries. But we are in serious talks with a goalkeeper. We’re hoping that arrival will be sooner rather than later.”

Bursik started his career at AFC Wimbledon before making the move to Stoke in July 2017. He has never made a senior appearance for the Potters but is highly-rated by the Championship side.

He has spent time out on loan from the Bet365 Stadium at Hednesford Town, AFC Telford and most recently Accrington Stanley.

In other Doncaster news, they could look to bring back some of their loanees from last season, as covered by The72.

Would Bursik be a good signing for Doncaster?