Leeds United’s Barry Douglas is a transfer target for Celtic, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The Hoops are set to offload Boli Bolingoli which would leave a vacancy at left-back.

Douglas, who is 30 years old, is ‘high up’ on Neil Lennon’s shortlist and they could make a move to lure him back to his native country.

The once-capped Scotland international only has a year left on his contract at Elland Road and could find first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League next season. Therefore, Celtic may try and test Leeds’ resolve this summer.

Douglas joined the Whites in 2018 from Wolves having previously helped the Midlands side win the Championship title in his only season at Molineux.

He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for Leeds having also struggled with injury since his move to Yorkshire.

Douglas started his career in Scotland with spells at Livingston, Queen’s Park and Dundee United before moving to Poland in 2013 to sign for Lech Poznan.

He became a key player for the Polish giants and played 75 times for them in three years, helping them win the Ekstraklasa in 2015.

Douglas then moved onto Turkey and spent a year-and-a-half at Konyaspor before signing for Leeds.

He would be an ideal signing for Celtic as they hunt for a replacement for the outgoing Bolingoli. However, Marcelo Bielsa faces a big decision to make as to whether to let him leave this summer or keep him for competition/back-up.

Should Leeds offload Douglas to Celtic?