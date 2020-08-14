Manchester United midfielder James Garner is not believed to be Sheffield Wednesday’s number one target this summer, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The youngster has been linked with a move to Hillsborough but they have cooled their interest in him for the time being. Fellow Championship side Swansea City are ‘big admirers’ of him and could make a move.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is likely to be loaned out by Manchester United next season to gain some first-team experience in the second tier. He is valued at £2.7 million on Transfermarkt.

He was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils. He has been a key player for United at youth levels so far in his career and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

Garner was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was given a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

He made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for more signings and are after an attacking midfielder. However, Garner is not firmly on their radar.

Garry Monk’s side delved into the transfer market yesterday to sign ex-Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley.

Should SWFC move for Garner?