West Bromwich Albion are set to do battle with Sheffield United for Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele according to Birmingham Live.

Dembele is capable of playing as a striker or a winger and is seen by West Brom manager Slaven Bilic as a replacement for departed winger Grady Diangana who has returned to parent club West Ham United.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive season with the Posh and he is also attracting the interest of Sheffield United.

Dembele forged good partnerships with Peterborough United duo Ivan Toney and Mohamed Eisa last season as they finished in the play-off places but ultimately missed out due to the premature curtailment of the season following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ivorian scored six goals and provided nine assists in all competitions last season but with Premier League duo West Brom and Sheffield United interested he could be set to leave Peterborough.

The League One club are facing a challenge to retain their star players with both Toney and Eisa also being monitored by top-flight clubs.

West Brom are looking to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of their Premier League return and with Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson having completed their loan spells and returned to their parent clubs, the Baggies are keen to bring in wingers this summer.

The Blades will provide stiff competition for Dembele with manager Chris Wilder also looking to add further quality to his attacking department in preparation for the new season.

