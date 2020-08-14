Motherwell have confirmed on their official club website that former Luton Town defender Stephen O’Donnell has joined the club.

As covered here on The72, earlier this summer, Oxford United were keen on signing free agent defender Stephen O’Donnell. The Scottish international had voiced his hopes to make a return to the Championship and now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for a new team.

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have confirmed the signing of O’Donnell, bringing the defender in on a free transfer after his Kilmarnock departure. O’Donnell has signed a short-term deal with the club, keeping him at Fir Park until January.

Upon the announcement, former Luton Town man O’Donnell said he is happy to have joined Motherwell, adding that he is looking forward to playing European football again. He said:

“I’m delighted to sign a deal with Motherwell. It’s a deal that suits everyone involved. Obviously there’s a few injuries and so the manager was looking for someone.

“When he came to me, I was delighted to sign up. I am a local boy, so it’s a great fit for me. And obviously, the chance to have another crack at Europe was a big factor.

“I feel I’ve a lot to prove at that level and to get that chance is important, especially with Scotland games on the horizon too. But first, I want to get playing games and help the team.”

Now, with O’Donnell signing a short-term deal, it will be interesting to see if he puts pen to paper on a fresh deal with Motherwell in January or moves on to look for a move south of the border.

In other Luton Town news, the club are rumoured to be one of the sides looking at a deal for a League One winger – details about that here.