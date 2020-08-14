As per a report from Football Insider, Blackpool are in talks over a loan deal for Everton midfielder Beni Baningime.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is looking to make his mark on his squad this summer and has already brought in six players this summer. Now, it has been claimed that the Tangerines are in talks over a seventh addition.

According to Football Insider, Blackpool are in talks with Everton over a loan deal for young midfielder Beni Baningime. The 21-year-old previously spent time out on loan with Wigan Athletic and it is now being claimed he could be set out on loan again this summer.

Baningime is down the pecking order in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield ranks and a loan move away could be sanctioned to allow him to get senior game time. Baningime made no senior appearances last season, with his only games coming in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

The midfielder has appeared 12 times for Everton’s senior side since breaking through their academy, with most of his game time coming in the club’s Under-23s side. A loan move to Wigan Athletic for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign saw Baningime play only once, struggling to make an impact with the Latics.

Another loan move away could be good for Baningime as it would allow him to get some game time at a senior level. Blackpool boss Critchley has also proved himself as a good coach for young players, thriving as Liverpool Under-23s boss before joining Blackpool earlier this year.

