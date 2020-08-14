Grimsby Town have confirmed the signing of former Fulham and MK Dons attacker George Williams on their official club website, bringing him in on a free transfer after his release from Forest Green.

After leaving Forest Green earlier this summer, attacker George Williams has found himself a new club. Grimsby Town have announced the signing of Williams, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Williams has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Ian Holloway’s Mariners, with the option of a further 12 months included in the deal.

Upon the announcement of the signing, Holloway spoke to the club’s official website about Williams’ arrival. The former QPR and Crystal Palace boss discussed Williams’ broken leg injury suffered earlier this summer, adding that he is looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the squad. He said:

“The nasty injury was a break in the fibula. They put a plate in it, which got infected and caused a few complications. But, we have had a look at it, he got fit, played well and scored for them.

“He’s a wonderful lad, fantastic ability, fresh as a daisy and he’s got a young family who he is moving up straight away. It’s fantastic commitment from him and I am absolutely delighted. I hope our fans will enjoy the way he plays, he’s full of energy and very creative in that midfield area and I cannot wait to work with him”.

Williams, 24, left Forest Green after two years with the club. He joined the team on a free transfer from Fulham in July 2018. Since then, Williams has gone on to play in 50 games across all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals and laying on six assists in the process.

Williams spent time with MK Dons as a youngster before making a move to Fulham. The Welshman notched up 17 appearances for Fulham’s senior side, also picking up senior experience in loans with MK Dons and Gillingham.

