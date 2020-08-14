Mansfield Town have confirmed the arrival of former Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and QPR man James Perch on their official club website.

Mansfield Town have been busy in the summer transfer window and now, they have moved to complete another signing. Joining the Stags on a free transfer is experienced utility man James Perch, who signs on a free transfer after leaving Scunthorpe United.

Perch’s deal with Scunthorpe came to an end earlier this summer and now it has been confirmed that he is remaining in League Two. The former Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and QPR man has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Mansfield.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan discussed Perch’s arrival, saying he is happy to have brought in a player with such experience at a high level. He said:

“James will bring that much-needed experience that our dressing room is missing. Being born in Mansfield, he won’t need educating on our club or our DNA. He will be great for our young lads to learn from both on and off the pitch.

“His experience of playing at a higher level will help us raise standards around the football club. His ability is clear for all to see and his fitness levels and appearances suggest that he will be a real driving force in our push for success.”

Perch, 34, came through Nottingham Forest’s academy and notched up over 200 appearances for the club before joining Newcastle United in 2010. After his three years with the Magpies, Perch went on to play for QPR, Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe.

Perch can play in right-back or in defensive midfield, displaying impressive versatility.

