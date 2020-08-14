According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are in “advanced talks” to sign free agent goalkeeper David Cornell, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

With his contract up earlier this summer, goalkeeper David Cornell has been free to search for a new club. The former Northampton Town man has been linked with both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City but now, it is said that he is in “advanced talks” with Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are keen to add another ‘keeper to their ranks. Tomas Holy is Paul Lambert’s number one choice but with loan man Will Norris departing, Ipswich are in need of a new competitor for Holy. Now, with advanced talks underway, Cornell looks to be the man for the job.

Cornell is said to have been in Suffolk for talks with Ipswich and it seems a deal could be around the corner.

Cornell departed League One new boys Northampton Town earlier this summer after helping them win promotion out of League Two. He was the main man in between the sticks as Keith Curle’s side went up through the play-offs.

Along the way, Cornell kept 14 clean sheets in 38 games in the 2019/20 campaign. In total, Cornell played 108 times for Northampton, keeping 26 clean sheets after signing on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic four years ago.

Now, it awaits to be seen if the two parties can come to an agreement over terms to see Cornell make the move to Portman Road. Ipswich Town fans, happy with Cornell’s proposed arrival? Let us know your thoughts on the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Ipswich Town news, one of the club’s wingers is said to be attracting interest from two Championship sides – discover more about that here.

Happy with Cornell's proposed arrival?