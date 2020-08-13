According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested in Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.

Murphy spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but has since returned to Newcastle. It is believed he has been told he can leave on loan by manager Steve Bruce and several Championship clubs have enquired about that possibility this summer.

At Hillsborough, Murphy scored nine goals and registered six assists, so it’s easy to see why Garry Monk wants him back next season.

If he did want to stay in the North-East, Middlesbrough would be a viable option for the winger, however, a return to Sheffield Wednesday does seem the most likely.

Neil Warnock also signed Jacob’s twin brother Josh Murphy for Cardiff and could have high praise for the new Boro boss having played in the Premier League with the Bluebirds in the 2018-19 season under the veteran manager.

The Murphy twins came through the academy at Norwich City before Jacob had multiple loan spells away from Carrow Road. He had temporary moves to Swindon Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Scunthorpe United, Colchester United and Coventry City before making the permanent switch to Newcastle in 2017.

He has played 34 times in two seasons for the Magpies in the Premier League, scoring once. But he has been sent out on loan again from his parent club, with spells at West Brom and most recently Sheffield Wednesday, and he looks to have another coming up.