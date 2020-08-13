Cardiff City have completed a move to sign Kieffer Moore from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

Moore started his career in non-league football with Truro City and Dorchester Town. It was his form at the latter club which earned him a move to Yeovil Town. After a brief sojourn in Norway playing for Viking, he returned to England to play for Forest Green Rovers. He would have a big move to Ipswich Town but that didn’t work out and would have a very successful loan spell with Rotherham United. Since then, he has been fantastic for both Barnsley and Wigan Athletic.

Despite scoring ten times for Wigan last season, he wasn’t able to stop them being relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. He would then become one of the most hotly tracked strikers in the division but has settled on signing for Cardiff. He has penned a three-year deal with the Bluebirds.

Following the completion of the deal, Moore said: “The interest has been there for some time. I’m thrilled to get this over the line.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and his desire is to get promoted to the Premier League and that is something I share.

“The fans were a deciding factor for me. I know I’m going to play really good football here. The game really suits me. To have the backing from the fans straight away is amazing.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys and getting started.”

Will Moore be a good signing for Cardiff?