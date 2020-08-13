It’s been a deal that was creating a certain degree of noise in the media but Leeds United have silenced that noise with official confirmation and the unveiling of Fulham youngster Cody Drameh (below).

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of full-back Cody Drameh from fellow Premier League side Fulham — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 13, 2020

The youngster signs on at Elland Road in what is a four-year deal that will see the London-born teen through until the summer of 2024 with the West Yorkshire club.

Drameh is a player who has featured extensively for Fulham Under-18s and Under-23s as a right-back, although he is capable of shifting to the opposite flank and playing down the left-hand side. This is the level of versatility that makes him the ideal ‘Bielsa-style’ player what with the Argentinian preferring to play with a pared-down and lean squad.

The 3-cap England Under-18 international has impressed for both the Under-18s and Under-23s outfits during his time at Craven Cottage. He has 34 appearances for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition, scoring 1 goal and creating 8 assists against some of the Premier League’s top sides’ youth teams.

His form last season is what will have alerted the Whites. In 25 games across all competitions, youngster Drameh has scored 1 goal and provided 7 assists – all these assists coming in the Premier League 2 competition.

Leeds United have said that the club has snapped up the youngster for the ubiquitous ‘undisclosed fee’ but reports elsewhere are quoting that the Whites have shelled out a £400,000 initial fee with incentives and add-ons that could raise the price to £1m.

This will make him Leeds’ 6th signing of the window following captures of Helder Costa, Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen and the return of Jack Harrison on loan.

Is this capture of Cody Drameh anything for Leeds United fans to get excited about?