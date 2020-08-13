Hull City are being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Hull Live have also reported it as the Tigers look to sharpen their attack ahead of their upcoming League One season. Peterborough United have been credited with an interest too.

Grant McCann has already delved into the transfer market to land Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood so far this summer and has his sights set on securing some more deals.

Walker, who is 23 years old, would fit the bill for the Yorkshire side and knows where the back of the net is in the third tier. He spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Lincoln City and scored 16 goals for the Imps.

The ex-England Under-20 international is a product of the Forest academy and has played 45 times for their senior side, chipping in with seven goals.

Walker has spent a lot of time out on loan from the City Ground, with stints at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers over recent years.

It was a spell at Mansfield Town for the 2018/19 season where he caught the eye after firing 26 goals in all competitions for the League Two side.

He is a highly-rated striker who would be ideal for Hull this summer as he would offer them something different to current options Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis. However, would Nottingham Forest let him go?

In other Tigers’ news, they have permission to speak to Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, as covered by The72.

