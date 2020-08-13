Ex-Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell has joined Tottenham Hotspur’s academy set-up, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the Premier League side as Head of Coaching for Under-17’s to Under-23’s.

Powell, who is 50 years old, was available having most recently worked as the assistant manager to Alan Pardew in Holland at Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag.

He is an experienced manager in the Football League having overseen 287 matches to date and will be looking to use his knowledge to aid the development of Spurs’ youngsters.

Their chairman Daniel Levy has said: “We are also pleased to welcome Chris Powell, someone our Academy has known for a number of years in his various coaching roles and his experiences during a successful playing career will prove invaluable to our young player.”

The ex-Derby County and Charlton Athletic defender’s last managerial job was with Southend United but he was sacked in March last year. He has since worked with the England national team and is a highly thought of coach in the game.

Powell managed Charlton from 2011 to 2014 and guided them to the League One title in his first full campaign at the helm at the Valley.

He then went onto have a spell at Huddersfield Town for just over a year in the Championship before a coaching stint at Derby County.

Spurs have some exciting young players and having Powell around the place will be beneficial to them.

