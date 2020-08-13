Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of former QPR and Sheffield United striker Conor Washington on their official website.

Charlton Athletic have followed up the signing of midfielder Alex Gilbey with the addition of a new striker. Former QPR and Sheffield United striker Conor Washington’s move to The Valley has been confirmed, joining for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Hearts.

Washington has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Addicks, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022. Upon the announcement, the Northern Ireland international spoke to the club’s official website about the move.

Washington said he is excited to get started with Charlton Athletic, saying:

“It’s absolutely brilliant to be here, I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I’ve seen a lot of Charlton over the last few years and with the manager being the way he is, it looks like a great project to be a part of.

“It’s a great stadium, I’ve seen it on the television a few times and I’m really looking forward to playing here. The pitch is nice and big which is good for me, I love running in behind, trying to score goals. Hopefully, I can add that in the mix and get us up the league.”

Washington has plenty of experience at Football League level. The striker started at St Ives before joining Newport County in 2012. In January 2014, Washington made a move to Peterborough United, where he scored 32 goals and laid on 11 assists in 94 appearances to earn a move to QPR.

With Rangers, Washington played in 98 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. In August 2018, Washington made a free transfer move to Sheffield United, where he remained for a year prior to joining Hearts.

Charlton Athletic fans, are you happy with Washington’s arrival? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, one of the club’s former players is training with a League One side – find out more about that story here.

Happy with the signing of Washington?