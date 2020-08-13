Coventry City fans will be looking forward to their return to the Championship next season.

The Sky Blues have had an impressive past season under Mark Robins and have added some silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Coventry were relegated to League One eight years ago and have slipped into the fourth tier in that time so their promotion will taste sweet to their supporters who have stuck with them through some pretty tough times.

They are a great advert for third tier sides looking to get out that division, with their blend of youth and experience working a treat in their squad. Their recruitment last summer was top notch.

Coventry have now made strides in the transfer market as they look to prepare for life in the second tier next season.

