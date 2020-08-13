Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that free agent midfielder Ethan Hamilton has joined the club after his release from Manchester United.

Peterborough United have secured their third signing of the summer transfer window. Darren Ferguson first brought in goalkeeper Dan Gyollai to provide cover and competition for Christy Pym and young defender Ronnie Edwards. Now, he has added a new midfielder to his squad.

Posh have announced the arrival of free agent midfielder Ethan Hamilton, bringing him in on a free transfer after his release from Manchester United. The midfielder spent time on loan with Southend United and Bolton Wanderers last season, also enjoying a stint with Rochdale in the 2018/19 campaign.

Now, Hamilton has secured his future by putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with Peterborough United. Upon the confirmation of his arrival, the Scot expressed his delight at the move, saying:

“I am really looking forward to it, when I spoke with the manager, he just reaffirmed what I was thinking, that this is the right place for my development. Peterborough play great football; I knew that anyway and playing against them last season demonstrated that even more.

“I have had a few loan spells within the league, but it is nice to have a permanent home and I can kick on and play some football. It is good to get things done now, I can train and hopefully get some minutes under my belt. I have been training on my own for the last few weeks.”

Hamilton joins Posh to add to Ferguson’s midfield ranks. He will be hoping to nail down a spot in their starting 11 as the club looks to make a long-awaited return to Championship football.

