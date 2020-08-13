According to a report from Spanish news outlet AS, Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa is still a transfer option for La Liga side Villareal.

Midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa spent last season on loan in Spain with Villareal and his time with the Yellow Submarine was a success. Fulham signed Anguissa for a rumoured £30m in the summer of 2018 but sent him out on loan upon their relegation back to the Championship.

Now, with Fulham back in the Premier League, Anguissa is rumoured to be wanted by Villareal again. The La Liga outfit still see Anguissa as an option for next season and have made their interest known to Fulham.

The report adds that the Fulham midfielder would be more than happy to make a return to Villareal but “acknowledges” that a move could be difficult in the current climate.

Anguissa, 24, played in 39 games across all competitions for Villareal last season. He missed out on only two La Liga matches, scoring two goals and laying on two assists for Villareal in the league. His performances even caught the attention of Real Madrid, who were also linked earlier this summer.

With Fulham, Anguissa has played in 25 games across all competitions since signing from Marseille and it awaits to be seen if he adds to that total next season.

Fulham fans, what would you do with Anguissa? Keep him at Craven Cottage or allow him to make a move away? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

