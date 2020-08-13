French journalist Loic Tanzi has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Nottingham Forest are keen to sign ex-Reading defender Tyler Blackett, who was previously set for a move to MLS side FC Cincinnati.

Alors qu’il devait partir pour Cincinnati (MLS), Tyler Blackett (Reading) devrait plutôt rejoindre Nottingham Forest (Championship) #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 13, 2020

After his release from Reading, former Manchester United youngster Tyler Blackett will be on the lookout for a new club. The defender is said to have been nearing a move to the MLS but now, it has been claimed Nottingham Forest could look to hijack the move.

As per French journalist Loic Tanzi, Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in Blackett on a free transfer this summer. Tanzi reports that FC Cincinnati were poised to bring in Blackett but Forest are keen to hijack the deal.

Blackett had been with Reading for four years prior to the end of his deal but his time at the Madejski Stadium has now come to an end. Across all competitions, the defender played 122 times, providing 10 assists.

Blackett provides useful versatility as he can play at either centre-back or left-back. At times, he has also featured as a wing-back in a back five.

The 26-year-old came through Manchester United’s academy and picked up experience during loan spells with Blackpool, Birmingham City and Celtic. In total, Blackett played 12 times for United’s senior side before leaving for Reading in 2016.

Now, with Forest looking to hijack a move to America, it will be interesting to see who Blackett ends up joining.

Now, with Forest looking to hijack a move to America, it will be interesting to see who Blackett ends up joining.

