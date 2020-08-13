West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti has reportedly snubbed a move to Brentford in favour of a switch to Celtic according to West Ham correspondent Sam Inkersole on Twitter.

Ajeti has been linked with a move to Brentford as well as West Bromwich Albion but he now seems destined for Celtic Park with a fee of around £6million having been agreed with the Scottish Premiership Champions.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers for around £8million but has failed to really make an impact in the 12 appearances he has made for David Moyes’ side.

The Swiss forward didn’t score for West Ham and is now set to move north of the border to join up with Neil Lennon after he rejected a possible move to the Bees.

Brentford had been interested but their chances of winning the race significantly decreased as they lost out in the play-off final to Fulham and now face another season in the Championship.

West Brom had been rumoured to be monitoring Ajeti with them having been linked in previous transfer windows but Slaven Bilic is said to be looking at other targets ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Brentford are now in danger of losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma with a whole host of top-flight clubs wanting to sign their two star players and it is clear that their recruitment this summer will be pivotal if they want to be pushing for promotion again next season.

Ajeti may have been a good signing for Thomas Frank but with the lure of Scottish giants Celtic and the chance of winning titles and trophies, it appears a move to Scotland has been too difficult to turn down.

