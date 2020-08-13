As per a report from Football Insider, Fulham have now joined Sheffield United and West Ham in the chase for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. With Forest condemned to another season of Championship football, interest in the right-back is not short. Now, another side is rumoured to have joined the chase for Cash.

As per a report from Football Insider, Cash is now wanted by newly-promoted Fulham as well as Sheffield United and West Ham. Scott Parker is keen to add a new right-back before embarking on the Premier League and Cash is said to be one of the names on his radar.

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate was a star performer for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in the 2019/20 campaign. Across all competitions, Cash played in 45 games, scoring three goals and laying on five assists.

He held down the starting right-back spot, taking his total appearance total to 141 for the club. In the process, Cash has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists.

Forest have already rejected a bid for Cash, with Sheffield United rumoured to have made a £10m offer. However, the City Ground side are holding out for £15m.

With plenty of sides keen on Cash, it will be interesting to see where he is playing his football come the opening day of next season.

Nottingham Forest fans, would you sell Cash or is he a player you need to keep at all costs? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

