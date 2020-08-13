Celtic have joined West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United in the battle to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy according to The Daily Mail.

There have been reports that Celtic boss Neil Lennon has discussed a loan deal with Duffy as they attempt to edge ahead in the race to sign the centre-back.

Although Celtic have held initial talks there is no confirmation of this and a deal is not yet close with wages and fees having yet to be discussed.

Duffy is under contract with Brighton until 2023 and West Brom were rumoured to be the frontrunners for his signature as Slaven Bilic looks to add experience to his defence ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The no-nonsense defender made 19 appearances for Brighton last term but is behind in the pecking order with Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk seemingly first-choice for Graham Potter.

With Ben White having now returned from his loan spell at Leeds United and the Seagulls standing firm despite three bids from Leeds, he could also be in with a better chance of making the starting XI leaving Duffy’s future more uncertain.

Potter could be willing to allow Duffy to depart with West Ham also said to be keen on the 28-year-old Irish international.

West Ham are believed to need to sell some of their star players before being able to make additions whilst West Brom are willing to offer a transfer fee to secure the services of Duffy on a permanent basis which may give them the advantage in the race to sign him.

There is plenty of interest in the defender and it is clear to see why with his experience of top-flight football and International pedigree and with a valuation of around £10million he could be a real coup this summer.

Who should Shane Duffy sign for this summer?