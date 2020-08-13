Celtic are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign West Bromwich Albion reject Oliver Burke according to Fotomac.

Burke has endured a frustrating time since his move to the Hawthorns and has consistently failed to nail down a place in the West Brom squad.

The Scottish international made the move from RB Leipzig to West Brom for around £15million but has only scored one goal in 24 appearances with him having been sent out on loan to gain regular first-team football.

Burke was sent on loan to Celtic in January 2019 and scored four goals in 19 appearances in all competitions but didn’t impress enough for Neil Lennon’s side to consider buying him on a permanent deal.

In the summer of last year he then temporarily departed the Hawthorns to make the switch to Spanish side Alaves where he scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 La Liga games.

Burke has also been linked with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor but it appears Celtic could now be set to swoop for the winger.

A move to Celtic would represent a club closer to home for Burke and with him having previously played for the Hoops this could also sway his decision on his next destination.

At 23-years-old Burke is in need of regular game time and he is unlikely to receive that at West Brom with him seemingly not in Slaven Bilic’s plans and a move to Celtic could represent good business for all parties.

He has never really settled at West Brom and with them now having won promotion to the Premier League a move away may be the best thing for him.

Would Oliver Burke be a good signing for Celtic?