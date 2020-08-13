Charlton Athletic are set to sign Hearts striker Conor Washington on a two-year-deal according to Football Insider.

There has reportedly been a breakthrough in talks and he is now expected to sign for the Addicks and finalise a move to the League One club.

The 28-year-old only had one year left on his contract with Scottish Premiership side and they were eager to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free in 2021.

Washington will sign for Lee Bowyer’s side for an undisclosed fee as he makes his move to English football.

The striker was part of the Hearts side which suffered relegation following the decision to curtail the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He made 22 appearances in all competitions and scored four goals having been sidelined for a large period of 2019 with a ruptured thigh muscle.

Washington can play as a striker or as a winger and has previous experience of playing in England having enjoyed a spell at Peterborough United.

Back in 2014 he enjoyed two and a half seasons with Posh and scored 33 goals in 94 appearances in all competitions and should prove a real asset to Charlton this coming campaign.

Bowyer is keen to make additions following their relegation from the Championship with the London club being eager to bounce straight back at the first attempt.

Washington also had international experience with him being a regular for Northern Ireland and Bowyer sees him as a replacement for striker Lyle Taylor who has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

