Plymouth Argyle will be in the hunt for more signings in preparation for next season.

The Pilgrims are gearing up for their upcoming League One campaign and have so far delved into the transfer window to sign the likes of Ryan Hardie, Frank Nouble and Panutche Camara.

They need some midfield reinforcements, especially after losing Antoni Sarcevic to Bolton Wanderers, and should target a loan move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe knows the youngster from his previous club Bury and could potentially look to reunite with him at Home Park. He is no stranger to using his links from the past to sign players for the Pilgrims, having previously lured Callum McFadzean, Dom Telford, Danny Mayor and Will Aimson down south.

Styles, who is 20 years old, could be available for loan next season if Barnsley sign some midfielders this summer. The Tykes may want him to go and get some first-team experience.

He played in the academy at Burnley before moving to Bury at the age of 16. He went onto break into the Shakers’ senior team and made 47 appearances for the North West side before Barnsley snapped him up in 2018.

The Yorkshire outfit loaned him back out to Bury and he helped Lowe’s side win the League Two title before returning to Oakwell.

Plymouth would be able to give him regular game time and he is someone they should target. However, a move for him depends if he is part of Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley plans for next season.

Should Plymouth target Styles?