It was a tough campaign for Watford last season in the Premier League. They were the first side to beat a rampant Liverpool outfit but, eventually, ended up being relegated by a single point; going down to the Sky Bet Championship with 34 points from their 38 games.

That was enough to see them sack manager Nigel Pearson, who was let go two games before the season end. He was Watford’s third boss of a topsy-turvey season that had already seen the sackings of Javi Garcia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

However, the Evening Standard is now saying that the Hornets are poised to announce the capture of Serbian boss Vladimir Ivic who joins them from Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ivic joins after 91 games in charge at Maccabi Tel Aviv, 91 games that returned an average of 2.25 points-per-match. His two years in Israel came after a 70-game spell in charge of Greek side PAOK Salonika – 12 of which were as a caretaker before his full appointment.

The 43-year-old prefers to play with an attacking 4-3-3 formation. This should be something which excites Watford fans with the attacking talent they have at their disposal. However, that depends on whether the Londoners can convince these players to remain at Vicarage Road for 2020/21 and a tilt at an instant return to the Premier League.

The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings writes that Watford are set to appoint Serbian Ivic on a two-year deal and want him installed before the Hornets buzz back into action next week with pre-season training.

Will Ivic be a success or a failure in the Sky Bet Championship next season?