There is still hope for West Bromwich Albion as they look to win the race for Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson.

The full-back is in huge demand this summer with Sheffield United having already met his release clause and it has now been reported by The Sun that Fulham have done the same.

Robinson was due to move to AC Milan in January for around £10million but the move failed to materialise due to complications surrounding the medical and he returned to the Latics.

The 23-year-old is now available for around £2million due to a release clause in contract following Wigan’s relegation and this has alerted a whole host of clubs.

With Fulham having met his release clause in a late move to try and sign him, they are also believed to be offering better terms than Sheffield United and West Brom.

Robinson has recently revealed that his move is important and that he wants to continue playing regular first-team football and doesn’t want to simply sit on the bench.

Should he make the move to the Blades he would compete with left-back Enda Stevens for a starting spot and it seems unlikely at this stage that manager Chris Wilder would be willing to drop him following his side having such a fantastic season.

Fulham have Joe Bryan in their left-back slot and he performed impressively last season and has cemented his place in the starting XI.

However, West Brom are looking to trim their squad and it is reported that Kieran Gibbs is one of the players that could leave meaning Robinson has a better chance of being a regular starter at the Hawthorns.

