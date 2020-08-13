Luton Town will be looking to bolster their ranks in preparation for next season.

Nathan Jones kept the Hatters up in dramatic fashion last term and will be eager to build on that this summer.

He knows Reading striker Sam Baldock from his time as a coach at Brighton and Hove Albion and should target a move to bring him to Kenilworth Road.

The experienced forward would give Luton more of a cutting edge up top and knows the division inside out.

Baldock, who is 31 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Reading meaning Luton could test their resolve with a bid over the coming weeks. The Royals run the risk of losing him for free in 2021.

The ex-England Under-20 international moved to the Madejski Stadium in 2018 and has since scored a combined 11 goals over the past two seasons.

Baldock has racked up 385 appearances in his career to date and started out at MK Dons. He went onto score 43 goals in 124 games to earn a move to West Ham United in 2012.

His time with the Hammers was short lived and he ended up leaving the London club for Bristol City.

Baldock was prolific for the Robins, bagging 36 goals in 92 games, before spending four years at Brighton. He helped the Seagulls gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

He is an established striker at Championship level and would be ideal for Luton.

