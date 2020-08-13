West Bromwich Albion are in the hunt for £2million rated goalkeeper Ivo Grbic according to the Express and Star.

The goalkeeper currently plays for Lokomotiva Zagreb and is hugely admired by Baggies boss Slaven Bilic who is keen to bring in genuine competition in the goalkeeping department to challenge current first-choice keeper Sam Johnstone.

Grbic’s performances in Zagreb have led to interest from elsewhere with Belgian outfit Anderlecht recently linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

He is being valued at around £2million which could represent good business by Bilic with Grbic likely to be more of an understudy to Johnstone initially but with the chance of breaking into the first-team.

West Brom are keen to invest in other areas of the squad and are well aware that they need to make additions in the striking department but with Jonathan Bond’s contract having expired they are also looking to increase the quality between the sticks.

There has been no confirmation of whether or not Bond will be offered a new deal following a short extension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Third-choice keeper Ali Al Habsi left the club but youngster Alex Palmer has recently signed a new deal and is also edging closer to the first-team.

Lincoln City have shown interest in Palmer but it is believed that West Brom are unwilling to allow him to depart until they have bought in another goalkeeper.

The Midlands club have also shown an interest in Swansea City shot-stopper Steven Benda as well as Wigan Athletic’s David Marshall although no approach has yet been made.

