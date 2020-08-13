Manchester City want Scott Carson on loan from Derby County again next season, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The experienced goalkeeper has spent this past season on loan with the Premier League giants as cover for Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

Carson, who is 34 years old, hasn’t made an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but has made a decent enough impression for them to want him back again for another year.

He is a useful player to have around the club and provides adequate back-up in their goalkeeping department.

Carson is a vastly experienced stopper and has racked up 520 appearances in his career to date. He wants to go into coaching when he hangs up his gloves so being in and around Guardiola is beneficial to his future plans.

He started out at Leeds United and was snapped up by Liverpool as a youngster in 2005. The England international played five times for the Reds as well as loan spells away at Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa.

Carson then joined West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal in 2008 and spent three years with the Baggies before moving to Turkey for two seasons at Bursaspor.

He returned to England eight years ago and had a spell at Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County.

Carson’s time at Pride Park appears to be over but another 12 months on the books at Manchester City could be on the cards for him again.

Should MCFC bring back Carson?