Watford are set to name Vladimir Ivic as their new manager, as per a report by BBC Sport.

This news is a boost for their fellow Championship side Barnsley, whose manager Gerhard Struber was linked with the Hornets job.

Watford are gearing up for next season after their relegation from the Premier League and are expected to name the ex-PAOK and Maccabi Tel-Aviv boss.

Barnsley were expecting interest in their manager but it appears he will be leading them into his first full season in England.

Not many knew much about him when he took the Tykes job in November last year but he has quickly become a popular figure at Oakwell.

Struber, who is 41 years old, kept the Yorkshire side in the Championship against the odds on the final day of the season after they beat Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Austrian boss managed in the youth set-up at Red Bull Salzburg prior to spells at FC Liefering and Wolfsberger before rocking up as an unknown quantity at Barnsley. His contract expires in 2022 meaning their fans have more to look forward to with him at the helm.

Next season is just around the corner on 12th September and the transfer window is open meaning Barnsley will be back to business before they know it. They are in need of some signings and Struber will no doubt look to bring in some more of his own players in.

