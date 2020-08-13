Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that winger Marvin Johnson has signed a new deal.

The wide-midfielder has been used in multiple positions for Middlesbrough in the last campaign, being deployed as a winger, a full-back and a wing-back. His versatility is certainly valued by Boro manager Neil Warnock who was keen to get him tied down to a new deal.

“I’m delighted Marvin has signed a new contract,” he said.

“Since I came here he has improved on a weekly basis and I’m delighted to keep him here.

“He was excellent for us during the end of last season, I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen, and I think I can improve him even more during my time here.”

Johnson has signed a one year deal, keeping him at the club until Summer 2021 ‘at least’, according to the club’s announcement.

Since signing for Middlesbrough in 2017 under manager Garry Monk, Johnson has gone on to make 60 appearances for the club. He has scored two goals in that time and registering eight assists for teammates.

He was shipped out on loan two seasons ago as he collected a promotion winners medal with Sheffield United. Although used sporadically by manager Chris Wilder, Johnson did have his part to play as they clinched their place in the Premier League.

He played every game under Neil Warnock after he took the reigns with eight games to go, edging ahead of homegrown youngster Hayden Coulson in the pecking order in defence.