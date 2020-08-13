Antonee Robinson came very close to securing a January dream move to Serie A giants AC Milan. That fell through due to irregular heart rhythm, something which could go on to cost Wigan Athletic around £8m in potential lost fees. Sheffield United was thought to have won the race for him this window, but now Fulham is making a late challenge to rip him from their grasp writes Alan Nixon of The Sun.

This is a Wigan outfit in serious trouble. Put into administration by new owners only a week after they took over, the Latics were hit with a 12 point deduction that ultimately saw them relegated to League One – a fact confirmed after an unsuccessful appeal. That started the process of clubs beginning to approach Wigan and bid for their playing assets.

Youngsters such as Joe Gelhardt, Alfie Devine and Jensen Weir have left the DW for Leeds, Spurs and Brighton respectively. Robinson was said to be almost a shoo-in and locked on for a Sheffield United switch. However, West Bromwich Albion interest was qoted and now Nixon writes that Robinson is the next one being battled over by Premier League sides.

Nixon writes that Fulham are willing to pay the “fixed fee of around £1.5million” for the American international. Additionally, in a move which puts them ahead of other interested sides is “they are offering better terms than rivals Sheffield United and West Brom.”

The 7-cap American international signed for Wigan last summer from boyhood club Everton for a near £2m fee. He featured in 38 games for the Latics last season, scoring 1 goal and adding 1 assist. However, it was also a season where he rose to prominence much above the level of the Sky Bet Championship.

Fulham are hoping to be able to convince the talented Latic full-back to join them in the next 48 hours as they prepare to lay the groundwork for what they will hope will be a more successful campaign in the Premier League than their last time there in 2018/19.

Where will Antonee Robinson be playing next season?