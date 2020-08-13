Conor Washington’s proposed move from Hearts to Charlton Athletic is still going through, as per a report by the Scotsman.

The Northern Ireland international has agreed terms with the Addicks and is expected to complete the switch before the weekend.

Washington, who is 28 years old, only joined Hearts last summer and still has a year left on his contract with the Edinburgh side. He managed four goals in 22 games for them this past season as they were relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Charlton are looking to add some players into their ranks as they prepare for life in League One next term. They completed the signing of midfielder Alex Gilbey from MK Dons yesterday and are hoping to follow that up by bringing Washington to the Valley over the next couple of days.

The Kent-born forward started his career in non-league with St Ives Town before joining Newport County in 2012. He spent two years at Rodney Parade prior to a move to Peterborough United.

Washington was a hit for the Posh and scored 33 goals in 94 games for the London Road club. QPR paid a fee of around £2.5 million to land him in January 2016.

He then bagged 14 times in 98 appearances before spending a year at Sheffield United as they were promoted to the Premier League.

Washington is now set for a move back down the border to Charlton after spending the past 12 months in Scotland.



