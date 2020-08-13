In an interview with talkSPORT (reported by The Daily Record), Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed he had enquired about the possibility of loaning Celtic deviant Boli Bolingoli.

However, given the situation surrounding the Celtic full-back at the moment, Middlesbrough boss Warnock suggested that they wouldn’t continue to pursue a deal for Bolingoli.

“I rang Celtic last week to try and get Bolingoli on loan, good job we didn’t get him,” he said.

When asked if he was still interested in the 25-year old he replied, “No I don’t think so.”

Bolingoli broke strict COVID-19 procedures, travelling to Spain for a day and choosing not to quarantine on his return. He then played for Celtic against Kilmarnock just days later.

The breaching of quarantine rules means that Celtic’s next two Scottish Premiership fixtures have been postponed. Hoops boss Neil Lennon feels the punishment is fair.

“We have been bitterly and sorely let down,” said the Celtic boss.

“The players are angry, disappointed, and frustrated. The selfish actions of the individual is baffling.

“I am livid, it was a total betrayal of trust.”

Many have called for Bolingoli to be released or sacked by the club following his actions, and Middlesbrough boss Warnock is ‘thrilled’ to have not signed the Belgian.

He stated exactly what he has said to his Boro players especially not in light of Bolingoli’s recent breach of rules.

“I would have a chat with the lads, like I have anyhow, and just say ‘you’ve got a responsibility at the club, you represent the club but you also represent your family’.”