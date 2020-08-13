When Andrea Radrizzani first took full control of Leeds United, he promised to bring the youth set-up at Elland Road back into life. He was true to his word and the Whites restocked with youngsters from clubs both at home and abroad. There’s an element of that in their recruitment this transfer window with Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey reporting that the next to arrive at Elland Road will be Fulham’s Cody Drameh.

Drameh is predominantly a right-back by trade although he can switch to the opposite flank and play down the left. This versatility and ability to play a dual position is something that Marcelo Bielsa looks for in the stripped-down squads that he runs with.

The 18-year-old Londoner, who’s been on the books at Fulham since he was a youngster. He has gone through the youth ranks at the club where he has progressed and proven enough worth to be able to turn out as a regular for the Under-23s at Craven Cottage.

The 3-cap England Under-18 international has impressed for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at Craven Cottage. During his time there, he has 34 appearances for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition, scoring 1 goal and creating 8 assists.

His form this season just gone is what will have alerted the Whites. In 25 games across all competitions, youngster Drameh has scored 1 goal and provided 7 assists – all these assists coming in the Premier League 2 competition.

Hot on the tail of news from Sky Sports Transfer Centre from yesterday, Veysey writes that the end of the Drameh capture is coming closer with negotiations putting “the finishing touches to a transfer to Elland Road.”

Referencing ‘a Leeds source’, Veysey states that the Whites had a bid accepted last week for Drameh and that personal terms had also been agreed between both parties. This deal is said to be worth up to £1m with add-ons taken into consideration.

Veysey says that “Leeds are now confident of unveiling Drameh in the next 48 hours.” This will make him Leeds’ 6th signing of the window following captures of Helder Costa, Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen and the return of Jack Harrison on loan.

