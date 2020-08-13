Crystal Palace have held further talks with QPR about signing Eberechi Eze, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Eagles had a £12 million bid for the attacking midfielder rejected by the Hoops but are still interested in bringing him to the Premier League. Mark Warburton’s side are holding out for £20 million.

Eze, who is 22 years old, was QPR’s standout player last season and scored 14 goals in all competitions. He is also believed to be the subject of interest from other top flight sides such as West Ham United, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Palace are eager to freshen up their squad over the coming weeks and have identified him as a top target. However, Roy Hodgson’s men will have to fork out more money to land him.

He started his career at Millwall but moved to QPR in 2016 and made his senior debut in January 2017 in a league fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Eze then had a loan spell in League Two at Wycombe Wanderers during the 2017/18 season and scored five goals in 22 games for the Chairboys. He has since nailed down a regular starting spot at QPR and has played over 100 games for them now.

The R’s will be desperate to keep hold of their key man but every player has their price and it would be hard for them to stand in his way of a Premier League move if his valuation is met.

