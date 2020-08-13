Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed Hull City are in for midfielder Greg Docherty, as per a report by the Herald.

The Tigers have permission to speak to the 23-year-old over a move to the KCOM Stadium.

Gerrard has said: “Hull are in for Greg Docherty so he has had permission to speak to them.”

Hull have looking to continue their recruitment drive since their relegation to League One. The Yorkshire side have so far landed Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood, having also signed Mallik Wilks and Festus Arthur earlier this summer.

Docherty, who is an ex-Scotland Under-21 international, could be next through the door for Grant McCann’s men if they can agree a deal with him. He struggles for regular game time at Ibrox and was loaned out to fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the January transfer window.

He impressed on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town during the 2018/19 season, scoring 10 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Hamilton and played over 100 games for the Accies as a youngster to earn a dream move to Rangers in January 2018. However, he has played just 19 times for the Glasgow side.

Hull will be gearing up for a promotion push next season and are currently in Scotland for pre-season training. Docherty is proven in the third tier and would be a decent signing for the Tigers if they can strike a deal.

Will Hull land Docherty?