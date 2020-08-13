According to a report from the Evening Standard, Sunderland have joined Derby County and Birmingham City in the chase for Chelsea starlet Nathan Baxter.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Championship pair Derby County and Birmingham City were keen on a loan deal for Chelsea’s young goalkeeper Nathan Baxter. Now, fresh reports have emerged saying another side is in the chase.

As per a report from the Evening Standard, League One side Sunderland are also interest in signing Baxter on loan. The young Chelsea goalkeeper could be set for another loan move away from Stamford Bridge and he is not short of suitors.

Baxter, who spent time in Scotland with Ross County last season, has options in the Championship and League One. Parent club Chelsea are keen to see Baxter test himself at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years. With Ross County last season, he played 13 league games, keeping three clean sheets in the process. He struggled with a shoulder injury in the first half of the season but made his way into the side once recovering.

