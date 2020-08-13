According to a report from the Daily Mail, Leeds United, West Brom and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are among the sides looking at Brentford left-back Rico Henry.

With Brentford failing to win promotion to the Premier League, a number of star players have been linked with moves away. Attackers Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are the main two attractions and now, it has been claimed left-back Rico Henry has a significant amount of “admirers”.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, seven sides are all interested in Henry. Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham are all keen, as well as newly-promoted Leeds United and West Brom. Not only that, but Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Greek outfit Olympiacos are also said keen on Henry.

PSV have identified Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt as a potential alternative, while Olympiacos are on the lookout for a replacement for Kostas Tsimikas, who has signed for Liverpool.

Henry starred for Brentford last season, playing in every Championship game. Across all competitions, the defender played 51 times, laying on three assists. In total, the Walsall academy graduate has featured 87 times for the Bees since signing in 2016 having previously struggled with injury problems.

