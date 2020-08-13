According to a report from the Daily Record, Stoke City have now joined the chase for sought-after free agent Scott Fraser, who is rumoured to be on the radars of Sunderland, Barnsley and Hull City.

After departing Burton Albion upon the expiry of his contract, midfielder Scott Fraser has become a wanted man. The former Brewers star is available for nothing and is not short of potential suitors.

Sunderland, Barnsley and Hull City are among the sides to have been linked with Fraser. Now, a new side is said to have joined the pursuit of the midfielder. The Daily Record has claimed that Stoke City are interested in recruiting Fraser ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

With Potters boss Michael O’Neill keen, he will be hoping to bring Fraser in this summer but if he wants to, he will have to move on other midfielders first, it is claimed.

Fraser was a strong performer for the Brewers after joining from Dundee United in 2018 but went from strength to strength in the 2019/20 campaign. Fraser scored four goals and laid on 14 assists in 41 appearances this season, taking him to 16 goals and 19 assists in 91 games since joining.

It is no surprise to see the former Dundee United midfielder being linked with so many clubs. Given how impressive he has been for Burton Albion, the signing of Fraser on a free transfer will be too good a deal to pass up on this summer.

